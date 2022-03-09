South Yorkshire Police to test more people for drug use when making arrests

More people are to be tested for drug use when they are arrested by officers from South Yorkshire Police.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:13 pm

The force has started a four week operation which sees officers increase their use of drug testing when arresting people after obtaining additional funds from the Home Office to purchase more equipment, raise awareness through training and to have more officers available to identify those who are mis-using drugs.

DCI Mark Oughton, said: “Drug testing is a powerful tool for identifying drug-misusing offenders. A positive drug test means we can ensure the individual can access treatment and other necessary support, in order to reduce their associated offending.

“We work closely with our partners and drugs services to tackle the root cause of offending; often the only way these individuals can stop offending is by tackling the addiction issues which make them vulnerable. By identifying these issues early-on, we can reduce criminality further down the line.”

He added: “Unfortunately, there are those who refuse our help and support. If an offender is unwilling to address their drug mis-use and related offending, we will then take enforcement action and further steps through the criminal justice system.”

