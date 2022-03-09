The force has started a four week operation which sees officers increase their use of drug testing when arresting people after obtaining additional funds from the Home Office to purchase more equipment, raise awareness through training and to have more officers available to identify those who are mis-using drugs.

DCI Mark Oughton, said: “Drug testing is a powerful tool for identifying drug-misusing offenders. A positive drug test means we can ensure the individual can access treatment and other necessary support, in order to reduce their associated offending.

More people are to be tested for drug use when they arrested by officers from South Yorkshire Police

“We work closely with our partners and drugs services to tackle the root cause of offending; often the only way these individuals can stop offending is by tackling the addiction issues which make them vulnerable. By identifying these issues early-on, we can reduce criminality further down the line.”