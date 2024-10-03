South Yorkshire Police spends £48m on overtime in five years and reveals how much extra highest paid cops got
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Overtime and salary figures have been released by the police force under the Freedom of Information Act.
They reveal that between 2019/20 and 2023/24, a total of £48,432,103 was paid out in overtime to police officers and police staff members, including control room workers.
Last year the force paid a total of £9,754,619 in overtime, in 2022/23 another £10,578,492 was paid out and in 2021/22 the figure was £9,995,658.
In 2020/21 bosses authorised overtime payments of £8,546,473 and in 2019/20 they agreed to payments of £9,556,861.
The force also disclosed what the 10 police officers who were paid the most overtime last year earned on top of their normal salaries.
The officers, who are all male, earned the following additional payments:
£ 42,368
£ 41,340
£ 37,529
£ 36,439
£ 34,641
£ 34,427
£ 33,377
£ 32,828
£ 32,317
£ 31,455
Overtime is traditonally paid when bosses need to boost numbers following major incidents such as murders and for large events such as football matches and protests.
The recent riot outside a hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, saw officers being asked to work extra hours as the force battled to bring the disorder under control.
Dozens of officers came under attack, and some were injured during the incident, in which rioters made attempts to burn down a hotel being used to house asylum seekers.
Explaining the need for overtime payments, South Yorkshire Police said: “The dynamic nature of police work often involves working unsocial hours for periods beyond a normal working day.
“Like all Forces, South Yorkshire Police relies on overtime to respond to critical incidents, and known planned additional events such as protests, and football events.
“Recently, our officers did an excellent job protecting the community during the violent disorder in Manvers, and overtime was an essential aspect of this operation.
“As a force with five football clubs, two of which currently play in the EFL Championship, policing matches also requires overtime.
“Additionally, this overtime data includes the Home Office-funded Grip programme, which focuses on targeted hotspot policing and problem-solving initiatives in in areas experiencing the highest reports of violent crime.
“Our officers and staff have willingly worked extended hours when necessary to keep the public of South Yorkshire safe, and to maintain operational effectiveness.
“The use of overtime is always subject to scrutiny and always authorised by a senior officer.”
Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire Police Federation, the body which represents rank and file officers, said: “This illustrates the pressure SYP and our officers are under.
“We have spoken before about the unfair way in which forces are funded meaning in essence forces like SYP are amongst the poorest funded in the country. This means that we don’t have anywhere near the officers or resources of other similar sized force across the country.
“The knock on effect is that the officers and staff of SYP have to work even harder and longer to achieve the same result of other forces.
“Whilst overtime might be welcome to officers to make up for the poor general police pay, it cannot be that it becomes expected and the norm and our stretched and exhausted officers need to take time to rest and recuperate.
“This will only change when there are significant changes to the way that police forces are funded which is fair to forces like SYP.
“It’s important to note that despite being one of the worst funded forces. SYP was one of the best performing in the last HMIC inspection. This shows that our officers and staff are doing an incredible job with so few resources and with significantly less officers than other forces.”
Last week it emerged that South Yorkshire Police faces significant financial challenges after £65 million in debt repayments were found to have been missed or not included in future budgets by the former Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
The cash was borrowed for essential items including police kits and IT equipment and needs to be repaid.
South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “It is with great disappointment and concern that I have learnt of a significant error in the accounts formerly held by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the impact this will have on the financial stability of South Yorkshire Police.
“We have a well-established savings and efficiency programme and healthy reserves which will mean we can come at this from a relatively healthy and robust position but this is not how we would seek to manage our finances and it will, of course, have impacts on the service we deliver.”
Ther force stressed it is not “bankrupt” but admitted there said were now “difficult decisions” ahead.
SYP also said staff would be paid as usual.