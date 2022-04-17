Earlier this month, Chantelle Sykes appeared before the court charged with ‘persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience, anxiety’ and three counts of ‘send by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene, menacing message’.

Sykes, 28, of Pollard Crescent, Southey Green was charged following a series of hoax and inappropriate calls in December 2021.

Details of the case have been released by South Yorkshire Police, as the force attempts to warn people of the consequences of making inappropriate and hoax calls to 999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police call handler pictured, as a Sheffield woman has been brought before the court for making hoax calls to the police, including one in which she claimed she had been stabbed

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Sykes called 999 claiming she had been stabbed in the leg with a kitchen knife.

Lamar Leroy Griffiths: Arrest made in investigation into murder of man shot dead at Burngreave car wash in Sheffield

"Officers attended, alongside the National Police Air Service, and searched the area, but were unable to find a victim, or witnesses. Later in the evening Sykes repeatedly called 999 and was laughing down the phone.

“She called from the same number for the following few days, including calls to Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.”