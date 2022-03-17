Christopher Stewart is wanted in connection with a number of offences relating to two women.

The offences, reported to the police between February 10 and March 15, include criminal damage, harassment and making threats to kill.

The 20-year-old has links across Doncaster including in Bentley, Toll Bar and Arksey.