South Yorkshire Police seek man wanted over threats to kill and harassment offences against women
A police search has been mounted for a South Yorkshire man wanted over threats to kill and harassment offences.
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 8:04 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 8:05 am
Christopher Stewart is wanted in connection with a number of offences relating to two women.
The offences, reported to the police between February 10 and March 15, include criminal damage, harassment and making threats to kill.
The 20-year-old has links across Doncaster including in Bentley, Toll Bar and Arksey.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 357 of February 10.