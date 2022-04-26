The force took four months to reveal that Steven Hobson, aged 29, who is wanted for breaching the Sex Offender Notification Requirements, was missing.

Hobson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years in 2017 after being jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sex offender Steven Hobson

Upon his release from prison he had to abide by strict rules, including notifying the police of any change of address but the force has not heard from him since January.

Last week South Yorkshire Police published his photograph and details of his disappearance, which resulted in some complaints at the length of time it took.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Hobson was immediately circulated as wanted to neighbouring forces when he failed to notify us of his location in January 2022.

“We have since circulated his image and details nationally, as well as conducting substantial checks in our efforts to locate him.

“This has included searching every single known address linked to Hobson and his family, and working to trace him through phone enquiries and financial checks.

“Due to the risk posed to the offender once they are circulated in the media, appeals of this nature are used as a last resort.”

Hobson’s last known address was in Sheffield, but he also has links to Rotherham, Lincolnshire and Lancashire.