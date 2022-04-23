Steven Hobson, aged 29, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years in 2017 after being jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children.

Upon his release he had to agree to abide by strict rules, including notifying the police of any change of address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing sex offender Steven Hobson

Hobson is now wanted for breaching the Sex Offender Notification Requirements.

South Yorkshire Police said: “As part of the terms of the Sex Offenders Register, Hobson is required to regularly update his address with police, however he has now failed to register an address with us since January 2022.

“Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Hobson but despite speaking to him, he has failed to provide us with his current location.”

Hobson’s last known address was in Sheffield but he also has links to Rotherham, Lincolnshire and Lancashire.

Questions have been raised over why it took South Yorkshire Police so long to notify city residents that the sex offender was missing.

Jacqueline Howarth said: “Why has it taken four months to release this information? I hope he is found quickly and taken off the streets again. We all have a duty of care and protection towards all children whether they are your own or not.”

Addressing South Yorkshire Police, Dale Young said: “So he's been missing since January, a DANGER to children and your letting the public know NOW. Wow do we not think the public should of been updated on day one of the offender missing?”

Hennifer Rach added: “Since January they've not known where he is and only just made the public aware.”

Others are suggesting a change in the law, including sex offenders being tagged upon their release from prison.

Dawn Cartwright said: “Shouldn't he have one of them things on his ankle, so they know where it is at all times?”

In agreement, Julie Beales said: “They should be on tag for 10 years and the register for life.”