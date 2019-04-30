South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of men wanted for questioning over an attack outside a nightclub.

Officers investigating disorder outside Kookys on Silver Street in Doncaster town centre last October believe a group of men could hold vital information.

Witnesses claim that a number of men were involved in the incident, during which metal barriers were thrown at door staff.

Officers were alerted to the incident in the early hours of Sunday, October 14 and two arrests have been made so far.

Both suspects have been released under investigation.

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 195 of October 14.

