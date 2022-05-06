South Yorkshire Police praise bravery of kidnapped child rape victim found at Sheffield property

Reading Crown Court heard the victim, then a teenager, reported an assault by a man from Slough and a woman from London in November 2020, later disclosing the man had raped her over a period of years.

In February last year, a gang including two people from Brunswick Road, Sheffield, conspired to kidnap the victim from foster care in Berkshire.

Police launched a ‘significant’ investigation to track her down – eventually locating her safely in Sheffield.

Nutel-Virgil Papadache, aged 41, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, is starting a four year jail term, after a jury found him guilty of one count of conspiracy to kidnap.

The jury also found Aurelia Stan, aged 38, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, guilty of conspiracy to kidnap. She is due to be sentenced on 25 May.

Alina Dogaru, aged 27, and Alexandru Monu, aged 24, both of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, were found not guilty of one count of conspiracy to kidnap.

Speaking after Papadache was jailed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were pleased to be able to support Thames Valley Police with their extensive investigation and would like to echo their praise to the victim for her bravery throughout this horrendous ordeal.

Marius Bucur, aged 19, of no fixed address, is starting a two year jail term after a jury found him guilty of one count of conspiracy to kidnap.

“Despicable crimes of this kind are simply not tolerated here in Sheffield or indeed anywhere across the country, and we are always willing to work with our partners and other forces to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Also convicted of one count conspiracy to kidnap were Alexandru Olteanu, aged 20, of Austen Close, London, jailed for six months in prison.

But the longest sentence in the case was handed to a 59-year-old man from Slough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who was jailed for 24 years. He was found guilty of five counts of rape and one count each of rape of a girl under 13, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and conspiracy to kidnap.

He was convicted at the same court on February 17 following a six-week trial. The jury also found him not guilty of one count of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

A 39-year-old woman from London, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for six years and six months after she was found guilty of one count each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping. She was cleared of one count of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

All eight defendants were charged on March 2, 2021.

Detective Inspector Stuart May, of East Berkshire Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to praise the bravery demonstrated by the victim in providing evidence in court and reporting it to police in the first place.

“The sentences passed recognises the seriousness of the abuse she suffered, and the danger posed to her by those involved.”