A man in his 30s was shot in Locke Park, Barnsley, yesterday afternoon in what is being treated as a ‘targeted attack’.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested an 18-year-old Barnsley man on suspicion of firearms offences and assault.

Two arrests have been made by South Yorkshire Police over a shooting in a park

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Both remain in police custody today.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the park on Keresforth Road at about 2.50pm by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Leach said: “We would like to make it clear that this was a targeted attack, and there remains no danger to the public in the surrounding area.

“If anyone saw or heard anything around the time of the incident, no matter how small you think it is, then please get in contact and let us know.”