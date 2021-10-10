Gareth Leech, aged 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, Rotherham, was arrested on Tuesday, October 5 over the murder of the 45-year-old and bailed but was re-arrested yesterday morning and charged with murder.

Leech has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A second suspect, Gareth Leech, has been charged over the murder of Dean Williamson (pictured)

Mr Williamson was found seriously injured in William Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, at 1.10pm on Tuesday following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Mr Williamson, from Rawmarsh, was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died around three hours later.

Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Easwood, Rotherham, was charged with murder earlier in the police probe into the death.

He appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday morning and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, October 12.