Dean Williamson murder: Second man due in Sheffield court over killing
A second man has been charged with the murder of Dean Williamson this week.
Gareth Leech, aged 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, Rotherham, was arrested on Tuesday, October 5 over the murder of the 45-year-old and bailed but was re-arrested yesterday morning and charged with murder.
Leech has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Mr Williamson was found seriously injured in William Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, at 1.10pm on Tuesday following reports that a man had been assaulted.
Mr Williamson, from Rawmarsh, was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died around three hours later.
Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Easwood, Rotherham, was charged with murder earlier in the police probe into the death.
He appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday morning and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, October 12.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.