South Yorkshire Police make arrest over attempted rape of woman walking dog near golf course in Barnsley
A man has been arrested over the attempted rape of a woman walking her dog near to a golf course in Barnsley.
The 41-year-old man is in police custody today over the attempted rape of a 30-year-old woman on Thursday, November 11.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman was walking her dog on a path alongside Wombwell Golf Club, off Wentworth Road, at around 5.20pm when she was attacked.
A suspect was arrested last night.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, leading the investigation, said: “The victim of this attack is understandably traumatised.
“Although her physical injuries are not severe, these kinds of offences have a long term impact on victims. She has shown great bravery in reporting this to us and she continues to be supported by her family and specialist services.
“We are aware that several people were walking their dogs in the area of Wombwell Golf Club at that time on Thursday evening, who may have seen the offender arriving, leaving or loitering in the area. I am appealing for them to please come forward and speak to us.
“We do recognise that incidents like this are of real concern to the community. We have dedicated a number of specialist officers and staff to the investigation and you will see increased patrols in the local area to support you. If you have concerns please do not hesitate to approach us.”
Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 649 of November 11.