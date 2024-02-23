Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lorry driver who deliberately parked in front of a police speed camera van could be charged with obstruction and lose his job.

The 50-year-old became 'obnoxious' when questioned and began filming events to share on social media after the incident on Dunstant Road, Maltby, Rotherham on Tuesday, police say.

A lorry driver who deliberately parked in front of a police speed camera van could be charged with obstruction and lose his job.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was reported on summons for obstructing a member of police staff. The force also contacted his employer - whose logo was on the vehicle - who said action will be taken.

Matthew Collings, roads policing inspector for South Yorkshire Police, said: "Unfortunately we see incidents like this far too often. We know that speed cameras lead to conversations about money generation, however, this is actually about making South Yorkshire’s roads safer.

"We have sadly experienced nine fatal collisions within South Yorkshire this year and a large number resulting in seriously injured drivers and passengers. Speed cameras are there to change driver’s behaviour and ultimately save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Speed kills. A few miles per hour over the speed limit can be the difference between life and death."