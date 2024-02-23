South Yorkshire Police: 'Obnoxious' lorry driver who obstructed speed camera van could lose job
A lorry driver who deliberately parked in front of a police speed camera van could be charged with obstruction and lose his job.
The 50-year-old became 'obnoxious' when questioned and began filming events to share on social media after the incident on Dunstant Road, Maltby, Rotherham on Tuesday, police say.
He was reported on summons for obstructing a member of police staff. The force also contacted his employer - whose logo was on the vehicle - who said action will be taken.
Matthew Collings, roads policing inspector for South Yorkshire Police, said: "Unfortunately we see incidents like this far too often. We know that speed cameras lead to conversations about money generation, however, this is actually about making South Yorkshire’s roads safer.
"We have sadly experienced nine fatal collisions within South Yorkshire this year and a large number resulting in seriously injured drivers and passengers. Speed cameras are there to change driver’s behaviour and ultimately save lives.
"Speed kills. A few miles per hour over the speed limit can be the difference between life and death."
The man’s behaviour was "particularly disappointing" because he drives for a living and spends a lot of time on the road, he added.