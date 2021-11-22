Spital Hill in Burngreave was shut by officers yesterday evening, Sunday, November 21, with buses placed on diversion, while police investigated the scene.

South Yorkshire Police today confimed that a man in his 20s had been stabbed and was taken to hospital.

Spital Hill, Burngreave.

The victim has now been discharged, and his injuries were not life threatening, the force said today.

Police said the road had reopened at around 8.40pm on Sunday evening and enquiries are ongoing.

It is understood that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the stabbing.

Police said on Sunday night that a man had been found injured after officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Spital Hill shortly before 6pm that evening.