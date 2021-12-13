With the festive season in full swing and more people going on nights out, South Yorkshire Police has issued advice on how to keep safe.

Police patrols have also been stepped up in venues ‘to ensure security measures are in place’.

South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information on those involved in drink and injection spiking

But as investigations into reported spiking incidents continue, South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information about culprits to come forward.

The force said: “We know how worrying reports of spiking can be to those wanting to enjoy the night time economy.

“Spiking is illegal and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy a night out without the fear of being harmed.

“Investigations are underway into incidents of reported spiking and we would encourage anyone with concerns to continue report them to police.

“It is with your information that we can build a picture of what’s happening and where.

“The more information we have, big or small, provides us with a better chance of identifying linked incidents or those responsible.”

The force added: “If you have been spiked, please know that it is not your fault. Do not be ashamed. It is the offender who is to blame.”

Guidance has been issued to those on nights out over the festive season.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Never lose sight of your drink. It can take just minutes to feel the effects of a spiked drink. The best way to protect yourself is keep an eye on your drink, from the moment you order it.

“Don’t take a drink that you haven’t seen being prepared, don’t leave your drink unattended. If you nip to the toilet, make sure a friend is keeping an eye on it. If it doesn’t taste right, don’t finish it.

“Be vigilant if you’re drinking with strangers. It’s great to meet new people, but keep your wits about you and be cautious if strangers offer you a drink.

“Keep an eye on your friends, make sure you know where everyone is.

“Report concerns as soon as possible. Feeling unwell? Seek medical advice and stay with someone you know. It might be tempting to get outside and away from a crowd but stay in a safe place.

“If you suspect your drink, or your friends, has been spiked then tell the bar, club, or venue as quickly as possible.