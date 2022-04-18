South Yorkshire Police call off search for missing man following discovery of body
A police search for a missing South Yorkshire man has been called off this morning following the discovery of a body.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 18th April 2022, 10:40 am
Officers mounted a search for the 55-year-old, named only as Mark, after he vanished in the Platts Common area of Hoyland, Barnsley, at around 6pm yesterday.
Mark, who was a wheelchair user, was believed to have been heading towards Wombwell at the time.
Earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said: “We are sorry to share that officers searching for Mark, 55, from Barnsley, have found a body.”