Officers mounted a search for the 55-year-old, named only as Mark, after he vanished in the Platts Common area of Hoyland, Barnsley, at around 6pm yesterday.

Mark, who was a wheelchair user, was believed to have been heading towards Wombwell at the time.

A search for a missing man in Barnsley has ended following the discovery of a body

Earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said: “We are sorry to share that officers searching for Mark, 55, from Barnsley, have found a body.”