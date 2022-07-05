More than 12,000 cannabis plants seized in Rotherham crackdown

Operation Grow was launched by South Yorkshire Police in Rotherham last summer, in bid to tackle power outages in Eastwood, which were thought to be partly caused by cannabis grows using bypassed electricity.

The operation has now been launched borough-wide, and has seen prohibition notices served on “problematic landlords”.

Since October 2021, Operation Grow has led to 102 warrants being executed throughout Rotherham.

This has resulted in 12,525 cannabis plants being recovered, 43 arrests being made, with 35 prosecutions being progressed and 89 prohibition notices being served.

House to house enquiries are also being carried out as part of the operation, on streets where enforcement activity has taken place, in a bid to reassure residents.