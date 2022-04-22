South Yorkshire Police are asking the public to help them find Steven Hobson, who is wanted for breaching his Sex Offender Notification Requirements.

Hobson, aged 29, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2017 after being jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children.

Upon his release, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years. As part of the terms of the register, Hobson is required to regularly update his address with police. However, he has now failed to register an address with officers since January 2022.

Officers have also issued a photograph of Hobson this afternoon as part of their efforts to find out where he has gone.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon: “Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Hobson but despite speaking to him, he has failed to provide us with his current location.

“Hobson is white, of a medium build and around 5ft 5ins tall. His last known address was in Sheffield but he also has links to Rotherham, Lincolnshire and Lancashire.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information that could assist our search, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/16360/22.