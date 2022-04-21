Driving offences

BENJAMIN PAUL BRADSHAW, 31, of Birchvale Road; driving while disqualified, speeding, driving without insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 10 months

ALI ASGHAR, 26, of Balfour Street; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £375, surcharge £38, costs £110, six points

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

ELLIOTT TRANFIELD, 23, of Newton Vale; driving without licence (No L plates), driving without care and attention, failing to stop at red light; fined £750, surcharge £75, costs £220, disqualified for 12 months

MIROSLAV HORVATH, 48, of Whiteways Close; speeding (64mph in a 40mph zone); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months

CSABA PARRAG, 25, of Jepson Road; drink driving; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months

LUBOS HORVATH, 21, of Wheldrake Road; failure to give information about driver; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months

Theft, criminal damage and violent offences

JACK ROBINSON, 25, of Frith Close; possessing bladed article; community order, fine £100, surcharge £95

KELLY MARIE GRAYSON, 37, of Stovin Gardens; theft; compensation £124.97, costs £85

RICHARD NUGENT GREEN, 57, Merton Lane; assault, harassment; community order, restraining order, surcharge £95, costs £85

GAYNORE JANE FERRIS, 60, of Edenthorpe Dell; theft; conditional discharge, compensation £150

DANIELLE LINFITT, 37, of Queens Road; possessing bladed article; six months prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85

LEE DIXON, 37, of Wellfield Close; assault of emergency worker; community order, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95

MARTIN WELLS, 30, Addison Road; assault, abusive or threatening words; eight weeks prison, surcharge £128, costs £85

LUCIAN CALDARARU, 40, of NFA; theft; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £45

HARVEY CURRIE, 22, of Ecclesall Road; theft; conditional discharge, compensation £371

NAMIK KAYGISIZ, 44, of Malton Street; theft, threatening or abusive words; community order, unpaid work 180 hours; compensation £589

RHYS MATTHEW THIRLWELL, 30, of Margate Drive; theft, breach of supervision order, breach of suspended sentence (theft); 25 weeks prison suspended 12 months

PERRY DANIEL FLETCHER, 21, of Newbold Crescent; criminal damage; compensation £369

AARON ANDREW ROOKE, 28, of Valley Road; theft; compensation £105

Offensive behaviour

LEWIS LOMAS, 23, of Willow Drive; threatening, abusive or insulting words; community order, electronic curfew, restraining order, compensation £250, surcharge £95

STEVE DENNIS GLEN TEELING, 51, of Stanley Road; making threats to kill; community order, restraining order, compensation £100, surcharge £95