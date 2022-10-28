It is reported the victim was travelling from Hyacinth Road on the 95 bus service between 4.50pm and 5.10pm on Sunday, September 18, when an unknown man got on and sat directly next to him. Over the course of the journey, the unknown man is said to have sexually assaulted the 25-year-old over his clothing, causing “significant distress and upset”.

South Yorkshire Police officers investigating the incident are now appealing to the public to help identify a man who they believe could hold vital information. If you recognise the man in the photographs, the force would like to hear from you. You can contact them via their live webchat, online portal or by calling them on 101. You will need to quote incident number 890 of September 20, 2022.

A 25-year-old man has reportedly been sexually assaulted on a Sheffield bus service heading for the city centre.