The annual salary for the role is advertised as between £37,134 and £41,517 for two days a week. The successful candidate will be tasked with running the review team which looks at historic serious cases to check for missed opportunities and new leads.

The team looks at the most serious cases, particularly murders and rapes, which have gone undetected for years. It also carries out reviews of serious crime investigations in the early stages to ensure nothing has been missed by those tasked with solving those crimes.

South Yorkshire Police said: “This is an excellent opportunity to lead a team of investigators, supporting both current and historic major and serious crime investigations. As the manager for the Major Investigation Review Team, you will be responsible for ensuring the effective and efficient delivery of reviews and investigations as well as the ongoing strategising, required to mitigate and reduce the risk posed by historic and potentially current offenders.

The Major Incident Review Team looks at unsolved murders and rapes as well as current investigations into serious cases

“To be successful in this role, you will need to have the ability to communicate effectively with senior colleagues and teams alike, whilst working with external agencies to understand and develop processes to achieve the objectives of the department.”

The closing date for applications is 11.55pm on Wednesday, November 2.