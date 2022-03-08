The region has been named as one of the UK’s top 10 ‘speeding capitals’ based on the number of speeding tickets issued by police forces over the last 12 months.

It came seventh in the table, with 67,255 fines dished out between January 2021 and January 2022, according to a study by Heald, which manufactures barriers to protect high-profile venues against attacks involving vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire has been named as one of the UK's 'speeding capitals' after the number of fines handed out was revealed

West Yorkshire topped the list, with 224,160 tickets issued to motorists there, followed by Avon and Somerset (173,428) and Thames Valley (151,501).

The findings are based on replies to Freedom of Information requests (FOIs) sent to 44 UK police constabularies, of which 23 responded.

The full table is:

West Yorkshire - 224,160

Avon and Somerset - 173,428

Thames Valley - 151,501

West Midlands - 95,093

Surrey - 87,270

Bedfordshire - 69,818

South Yorkshire - 67,255

Hampshire - 62,514

Lincolnshire - 59,525

Hertfordshire - 53,627

Heald managing director Debbie Heald MBE said the number of fines issued to speeding drivers was ‘shocking’.

“What makes these figures even worse, is the knowledge that in 2022 there has already been 59,980 car accidents in the UK, with 4,391 of these caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit,” she added.