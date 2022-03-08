South Yorkshire named as one of UK's speeding ticket 'capitals' as number of fines is revealed
Drivers in South Yorkshire are more likely to be caught speeding than motorists elsewhere in the country, new study reveals.
The region has been named as one of the UK’s top 10 ‘speeding capitals’ based on the number of speeding tickets issued by police forces over the last 12 months.
It came seventh in the table, with 67,255 fines dished out between January 2021 and January 2022, according to a study by Heald, which manufactures barriers to protect high-profile venues against attacks involving vehicles.
West Yorkshire topped the list, with 224,160 tickets issued to motorists there, followed by Avon and Somerset (173,428) and Thames Valley (151,501).
The findings are based on replies to Freedom of Information requests (FOIs) sent to 44 UK police constabularies, of which 23 responded.
The full table is:
West Yorkshire - 224,160
Avon and Somerset - 173,428
Thames Valley - 151,501
West Midlands - 95,093
Surrey - 87,270
Bedfordshire - 69,818
South Yorkshire - 67,255
Hampshire - 62,514
Lincolnshire - 59,525
Hertfordshire - 53,627
Heald managing director Debbie Heald MBE said the number of fines issued to speeding drivers was ‘shocking’.
“What makes these figures even worse, is the knowledge that in 2022 there has already been 59,980 car accidents in the UK, with 4,391 of these caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit,” she added.
“With more cars returning to the road after the pandemic, and major traffic routes rising above pre-pandemic levels, it’s almost inevitable that a large proportion of these drivers on the road will be acting carelessly.”