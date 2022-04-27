The scheme will link Greasbrough Park and the nearby Recreation Ground with a new “green corridor”.

The new development will be named ‘Brimmagen Fold’, which is based on historic mapping, and will include a new feature entrance with seating, widened footpaths to improve accessibility, tree planting and railings to deter vehicles from entering the green space.

Cllr Elliott and Cllr Allen at the site

Rotherham Council say works will make better use of the underutilised green space between the two sites to make trips between the park and recreation ground safer and more pleasant for visitors.

The project is the first of 23 schemes to be implemented across the borough over the next two years as part of Rotherham Council’s pledge to invest in smaller towns and village centres as part of its Towns and Villages Fund (TVF).

The cash has been earmarked for areas of the borough which have received no funding through national Government funding schemes, such as Levelling up and Towns Fund monies.

Councillor Sarah Allen, deputy leader and member for Greasbrough Ward, said: “In their role as community champions, our members have been engaging with the local community to identify the parts of the ward that could benefit from this scheme.