Wayne Williams, aged 33, is known to have lived in the Rotherham area, and was last seen on August 20 this year.

NCA officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into the importation of guns, which has already led to the seizure of a semi-automatic weapon.

NCA branch commander Richard Harrison said: “We are appealing to members of the public who may know the whereabouts or movements of Wayne Williams, or have any information that can help us find him.

“We know he has strong links to the Rotherham area, but he could be further afield.

“It is likely Wayne Williams knows he is wanted by us, and having the NCA on his tail is no doubt a stressful experience.

“Wayne Williams himself might be reading this appeal, and if he is I’d urge him to stop looking over his shoulder and make contact. This isn’t going to go away - we won’t rest until we’ve spoken to him.”

Anyone with information on Wayne Williams’ whereabouts should contact the National Crime Agency immediately on 0370 496 7622 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Richard Harrison added:

“We would ask members of the public that if they do see Wayne Williams they should not approach him, but contact us straight away.