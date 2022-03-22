A Sheffield Crown Court trial has heard how half-brothers Kyle Martin and Gareth Leach allegedly attacked 45-year-old Dean Williamson in the street outside his home, in Rotherham, as they believed Mr Williamson had stolen their mother’s mobility scooter.

Mr Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street, near Eastwood, Rotherham, and Mr Leach, aged 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, near Mexborough, have both pleaded not guilty to murder after the incident on October 5, on William Street, at Parkgate, Rotherham, about 12.45pm, on October 5, 2021.

Prosecuting barrister Peter Glenser QC told the jury that a dashcam fitted to Mr Leach's car recorded various conversations after the alleged attack.

Pictured is deceased Dean Williamson who died aged 45 after he was allegedly beaten to death and allegedly murdered outside his home on William Street, in Parkgate, Rotherham

Mr Glenser added that minutes after the incident Mr Leach told his partner Jessica Hammond over the phone that he had threatened Mr Williamson and he had just vomited everywhere afterwards.

Mr Leach could be heard during the recording of the conversation saying: "I f**king killed him", "f**king yes", "b*****d", "felt f**king awesome.”

He added: "Honest to God. Wow. My adrenaline's going f**king through the roof."

Mr Glenser said when Mr Leach's mother Sara Martin called to say police and the emergency services had turned up and Mr Williamson was undergoing CPR Mr Leach could be heard crying.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how two brothers have denied murdering disabled man Dean Williamson in Rotherham over the alleged theft of a mobility scooter.

He told his mother: "I'm going to lose my kids. I'm going to lose everything."

Mr Glenser explained Mr Williamson had allegedly stolen a mobility scooter from Mr Martin and Mr Leach’s mother Sara Martin the week before the incident and he had driven it to his home where he lived with his mother.

Mr Glenser said a theft was reported and CCTV footage showed Sara Martin taking the scooter back and she told her family what had happened.

Gareth Leach had later shouted at Mr Williamson as Mr Leach drove past his home, according to Mr Glenser, and later that day Mr Martin and Mr Leach were involved in a confrontation with Mr Williamson before they attacked him.

Mr Williamson had been beaten, kicked and stamped on and had lost consciousness, according to Mr Glenser, and after the emergency services attempted CPR he was transferred to Rotherham District General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Leach told police Mr Martin had been responsible for what happened and that all he had done was tried to pull him off Mr Williamson.

Mr Martin gave no comment during his police interview.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Glenser said Mr Leach's partner Jessica Hammond and his mother Sara Martin both allegedly gave accounts to police supporting Mr Leach's version of events.

Sara Martin, aged 50, of Town Lane, Rotherham, has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by giving accounts which had impeded the investigation.

But Ms Hammond, aged 26, of Brameld Road, Swinton, near Mexborough, has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice, claiming she had been distracted by her poorly daughter and a new puppy when she gave accounts to police.