Sheffield Crown Court heard on Monday, March 21 how half-brothers Kyle Martin and Gareth Leach had allegedly attacked 45-year-old disabled man Dean Williamson in the street outside his home, in Rotherham, after they believed Mr Williamson had stolen their mother’s mobility scooter.

Mr Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, and Mr Leach, aged 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, have both pleaded not guilty to murder after the incident on October 5, on William Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, at about 12.45pm, on October 5, 2021.

Prosecuting barrister Peter Glenser QC, told the court: “The attack upon him was short-lived but brutal. Mr Williamson sustained significant injuries to his head and severe trauma to his chest.”

Pictured is deceased Dean Williamson who died aged 45 after he was allegedly beaten to death and allegedly murdered outside his home on William Street, at Parkgate, Rotherham.

Mr Williamson was beaten, kicked and stamped on and lost consciousness, according to Mr Glenser, and after the emergency services attempted CPR he was transferred to Rotherham District General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The court heard Mr Williamson had suffered with tuberculosis and a breathing disorder and he needed a mobility scooter.

After he was attacked a post-mortem examination concluded he had died from a blunt force trauma to his chest resulting in multiple fractures to his rib cage, impairing his lungs.

Williamson also suffered a dislocated shoulder and injuries compatible with defence wounds as well as a head trauma, according to Mr Glenser, but there was no evidence that the head trauma had caused his death, jurors were told.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how two brothers have denied murdering disabled man Dean Williamson in Rotherham over the alleged theft of a mobility scooter.

Mr Leach’s partner Jessica Hammond, 26, of Brameld Road, Swinton, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice between October 4 and 9, 2021, by providing untruthful accounts about Mr Leach’s involvement and impeding the investigation.

Mr Glenser said: “The Crown’s case is this was an attack involving both of the first two defendants. An attack involving shod-feet and one that was intended at the time it was delivered to cause him really serious harm.”

He explained Mr Williamson had allegedly stolen a mobility scooter from Mr Martin and Mr Leach’s mother, Sara Martin, the week before he was attacked and he had allegedly driven it back to his home where he lived with his mother.

Mr Glenser said a theft was reported to the police and CCTV footage showed Sara Martin taking the scooter back and she told her family about what had happened and showed them the CCTV footage.

Gareth Leach had later shouted at Mr Williamson as he drove past his home, according to Mr Glenser, and later that day Mr Martin and Mr Leach were involved in a confrontation with Mr Williamson before they attacked him.

Mr Glenser said: “Kyle Martin arrived and after a few moments Kyle started running to Dean Williamson. Gareth Leach followed him and there was a confrontation.”

He added: “The Crown say both men were acting together seriously assaulting Mr Williamson and he died of the injuries inflicted.”