Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 22 how Ervis Ferhati, aged 32, of Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, was found by police with the drugs and cash at his home after a police raid on October 27, last year.

Prosecuting barrister Becky Jane said Ferhati was found in an upstairs bedroom and large amounts of cash were found distributed around the property as well as cannabis which was bagged-up to be sold to users.

Ms Jane said the cannabis was valued at £1,940 and the total amount of cash recovered from the property was valued at £42,491.96.

The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, told Ferhati: “You were plainly trusted by those whose substantial property was left at that house along with a significant quantity of cannabis.

“You played an important role in a criminal enterprise and you expected and received financial benefit from being involved.”

Albanian national Ferhati, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to being the occupier of a premises known to be used for the supply of class B drug cannabis and to possessing criminal property in the form of cash.

Defence barrister Andrew Molloy said car wash worker Ferhati had only been living at the property for a short period and he had allowed the premises to be used for a limited gain rather than any substantial financial gain.

Mr Molloy added: “He is in this country legitimately. He has a wife and three-year-old daughter who both continue to live in Italy.”

He also said that Ferhati had no direct link to the drugs or its onward supply and he had no direct link to the large amount of cash that was found.

Recorder Mullarkey who sentenced Ferhati to 15 months of custody told him: “You accept in the pre-sentence report you were aware of the cash in the house so you plainly had an understanding of the criminal activity involved.