On July 24, 2019, officers executed a drugs warrant on Jubilee Road in Wheatley as part of an ongoing crackdown on drugs.

The occupier – 29-year-old Shane Peacock – was arrested after being found in possession of both Class and Class B and drugs with a street value in excess of £6,000.

Police also seized around £9,000 in cash from the address.

Despite his “no comment” interview, CPS authorised charges of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

Peacock pleaded guilty to the three offences and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on March 7.

He is also subject to a confiscation order for the £9,000 seized by officers.