South Yorkshire drug dealer jailed after being found with heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis
A South Yorkshire drug dealer has been jailed for 32 months after being found with heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis worth in excess of £6,000.
On July 24, 2019, officers executed a drugs warrant on Jubilee Road in Wheatley as part of an ongoing crackdown on drugs.
The occupier – 29-year-old Shane Peacock – was arrested after being found in possession of both Class and Class B and drugs with a street value in excess of £6,000.
Police also seized around £9,000 in cash from the address.
Despite his “no comment” interview, CPS authorised charges of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property.
Peacock pleaded guilty to the three offences and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on March 7.
He is also subject to a confiscation order for the £9,000 seized by officers.
To report those involved in drugs in Doncaster, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.