Mueataz Basedeq, aged 30, of Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, was caught with heroin and crack cocaine valued at £290 after he was arrested following a police visit to a property on St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Hannah Walker told the hearing on March 8 that police attended the property after another man had reported being attacked and this man had admitted he had been dealing class A drugs and had been involved in the production of cannabis.

Ms Walker added that officers found Basedeq and a further man at the property and after taking Basedeq to a police custody suite he was found to have packages and wraps of drugs including heroin valued at £60 and crack cocaine valued at £230.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a Sheffield drug-offender caught with heroin and crack-cocaine has been spared from prison after he claims to have turned his life around.

Defence barrister Chris Aspinall said: “At the time he was using crack cocaine and heroin and also cannabis. He was focused entirely on funding his drug use.

“He had lost contact with his children and his partner and he had hit rock-bottom.”

Basedeq, who has previous previous convictions but no relevant previous drug offences, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply in relation to the heroin and the crack cocaine.

Mr Aspinall added: “Since his arrest he has made a positive effort to change. He is no longer using class A drugs. He has reconciled his relationship with his partner and children.”

He also said Basedeq now has a job working at a large warehouse and he and his partner are expecting a third child in July.

Mr Aspinall added: “It is a remarkable change in my submission. He has moved from living on the streets and being dependent on class A drugs to being a responsible parent and tax-payer.”

Recorder Megan Rhys recognised Basedeq has stopped using drugs and alcohol through working with professional agencies which he has arranged himself and she described his arrest as “a wake-up call”.