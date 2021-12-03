Darren Grundy, of Birdwell in Barnsley, was stopped by police during the first Covid lockdown on April 21, 2020, while driving on the A56 Chester Road in Manchester.

Officers found blocks containing approximately two kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £160,000, plus £150,000 in cash hidden in a void in the floor of the vehicle.

Grundy, 50, was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and money laundering offences.

He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, November 3, and on Thursday, December 3, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

A confiscation hearing will be held in May 2022 for the £150,000 in cash and a house in Barnsley.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) had been investigating Grundy as part of Operation Venetic, during which it monitored messages sent by criminals using the encrypted communications platform Encrochat.

It passed intelligence to Greater Manchester Police, enabling officers from the force to intercept the vehicle.

NCA branch commander Martin Clarke said: “Organised crime groups rely on people like Grundy to move their product and money around. He was obviously trusted by his criminal contacts to do this with large amounts of both cash and drugs.