The robbery took place at a Premier Store on Cambridge Street, Rotherham, at around 8.20am on Sunday, February 27.

South Yorkshire Police released details of the robbery today, Tuesday, April 12.

A spokesperson said: “A man reportedly entered the store on Cambridge Street armed with a large knife. He then demanded money from the till before leaving the store and walking in the direction of North Crescent. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you help police identify the man pictured?

Tinsley Green: Ambulance and police cars swarm Sheffield neighbourhood amid reports of stabbing

“The man is described as wearing a camouflage hoody with the hood up, a black scarf, black bottoms and black trainers.”

The force has released a picture of a man they are trying to identify in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/43128/22.