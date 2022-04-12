South Yorkshire convenience store robbed by man armed with 'large knife' - police issue CCTV appeal
Police investigating an armed robbery at a South Yorkshire convenience store are asking for help to identify the man pictured.
The robbery took place at a Premier Store on Cambridge Street, Rotherham, at around 8.20am on Sunday, February 27.
South Yorkshire Police released details of the robbery today, Tuesday, April 12.
A spokesperson said: “A man reportedly entered the store on Cambridge Street armed with a large knife. He then demanded money from the till before leaving the store and walking in the direction of North Crescent. Nobody was injured in the incident.
“The man is described as wearing a camouflage hoody with the hood up, a black scarf, black bottoms and black trainers.”
The force has released a picture of a man they are trying to identify in connection with the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/43128/22.
Alternatively, you can pass information to Crimestoppers and remain completely anonymous on 0800 555 111.