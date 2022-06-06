Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 6 how Nazrul Hussain, aged 27, of Greenland Way, Darnall, Sheffield, was found to have had cocaine and heroin after he was suspected of drug dealing in the Flanderwell area of Rotherham.

Kristina Goodwin, prosecuting, said police spotted a passenger leaving Hussain’s VW Golf car after exchanging items and they followed the vehicle to Bawtry Road before Hussain was detained.

Police recovered two mobile phones and over £800 in cash as well as crack cocaine and heroin following Hussain’s arrest, according to Ms Goodwin.

She added: “He said it was not his operation. He was recruited to sell drugs. He was a class A user at the time. He accepts there was financial reward but it was initially to fund his own addiction.”

Hussain, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, namely heroin and crack cocaine, following the incident on November 17, 2019.

Defence barrister Ayman Khokhar said Hussain has since demonstrated that he has put his offending behind him and he is capable of leading a law-abiding life.

Mr Khokhar added: “It’s clear his involvement stems from being a user of class A drugs himself.

“In early 2019 he fell into class A drug addiction due to the breakdown of a relationship with his wife and low mood which led him to using drugs as a coping mechanism.”

He also said Hussain’s offending had been a means of sustaining his addiction and as a means of repaying the debts he had acquired because of his addiction.

Mr Khokhar claimed that he understands Hussain has since weaned himself off class A drugs and cannabis and he has been drug-free since 2020.