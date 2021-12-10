Jamie Robinson, 33, of West Street, in Thorne, Doncaster, asked the teenage girl if she wanted to lose her virginity to him in messages that he sent to her on platforms including Snapchat and Facebook messenger.

The victim did not respond and deleted him from her Snapchat, but after being sent numerous messages on Facebook she eventually agreed to accept messages from the emergency medical technician again on Snapchat under the username ‘Jamie999.’

He sent the girl multiple messages urging her to visit him at his flat.

Ambulance worker Jamie Robinson, 33, from Thorne, Doncaster, has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl

DS Kath Coulter, investigating, said: “The victim did not want to go to the flat and told him a number of times that she was busy.

"However, Robinson’s messages became increasingly aggressive and she was becoming upset by them.

"Due to his constant harassment, she reluctantly agreed to meet him.”

Robinson picked up the victim away from the view of her home on the evening of September 1, 2019.

DS Coulter said: “Robinson took her back to his flat and there sexually assaulted her, despite the victim crying and telling him to stop.

"Even after the victim shouted at him to stop and demanded he take her back home, he continued to touch her inappropriately and make sexual comments”

On September 21, 2019, the victim made an online report to Childline about what had happened and Robinson was arrested, later making no comment in interviews.

On Tuesday, December 7, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, a jury found Robinson guilty of two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

On December 9, he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for the assault by penetration and two and a half years for the sexual assaults, to run concurrently.

The judge, Mr Recorder Keir Monteith QC, commended the victim for having the bravery to contact Childline and the police.

He also said that Robinson had taken advantage of his position of trust, and set out with a significant amount of planning to commit the offences.

DS Coulter said: “This young victim has been left traumatised by what happened to her and I commend her bravery in coming forward and reporting Robinson’s vile behaviour.

“She was left very frightened and distressed after her horrendous ordeal and didn’t initially report it or tell her mum as she was worried about getting into trouble.

"I want to be very clear – a victim will never get in trouble with the police for reporting these crimes.

"We are there to listen to you, support you and seek justice for what has happened, and I am satisfied that in this case justice has been served.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and have worked alongside the police and other agencies dealing with this case.

“Former staff member Jamie Robinson was suspended in October 2019 when the trust became aware of the allegations made against him. At the time he was working in a non-patient-facing role.