Operating theatre nurse Paul Grayson, 51, was yesterday (Wednesday, December 8) charged with a total of 20 offences, 13 of which were allegedly committed while he was working at the Royal Hallamshire hospital in Sheffield.

Thirteen of the charges - 10 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault - relate to offences allegedly committed in the day case theatre unit at the hospital against five hospital staff members and four patients between 2017 and 2020.

Three of these voyeurism charges and one of the sexual assaults relate to the discovery of recordings of the intimate areas of three unidentified female patients. Due to the nature of these recordings, it is impossible to identify three of the patient victims.

The Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, where Paul Grayson was working as a nurse when he allegedly committed a number of sex crimes

Following the revelations about Grayson’s charges, Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley called for the hospital to carry out a full inquiry.

She said: “It’s absolutely horrifying to learn that a nurse who worked in the Day Care Theatre Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital has been charged with a series of sexual offences allegedly against patients and staff.

“My thoughts are with all the patients and staff affected and those who work and are treated at this facility and hope they are receiving the support they need.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley

“The hospital, as a matter of urgency, must conduct a full inquiry to establish the facts of this case, when suspicions were raised and what actions were taken.

"If the hospital are to reassure staff and patients then this must happen, without delay and to ensure this can never happens again.”

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: “We and our patients expect a high standard of professionalism from all our staff. We have taken the allegations against this nurse who worked in the Day Case Theatre Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital extremely seriously.

"We have fully co-operated with the police to do all we can to support the investigation which has resulted in the charges now being brought.

"The nurse has not worked in any of our hospitals since the arrest in December 2020 and we immediately reported the concerns raised to the relevant professional body which is the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

"We can confirm that the required employment checks in place at the time of appointment were carried out appropriately.

"We are so very sorry that of the four patients involved we cannot identify three of them due to the nature of the images and understand this will be distressing for anyone who had surgery in the Day Case Theatre Unit between 2017 and 2020 which is the period the charges relate to.