Police told people 'fled' and car drove off after dramatic collision which shattered front of Sheffield café

A group of people fled from the scene after a car crashed through the front of a Sheffield café. police have been told.

South Yorkshire Police said they were investigating the incident, which happened early on Sunday morning at a popular cafe in Walkley, Sheffield, and added that the incident also saw damage to a car as a result of what had happened.

The cafe, Aesthete, on South Road, was closed throughout Sunday as a result of the crash, which shattered the front of the building. However, the café re-opened again on Monday morning (May 13) after being boarded up over the weekend, and after a major clear up by staff.

A note on the front of the building over the weekend had stated that it had closed because a car had crashed into it.

Aesthete cafe after it had been boarded up

This afternoon police said they were making ‘ongoing’ enquiries into the incident, which was reported to have happened just before 8am on Sunday morning.

Police said in a statement: “On Sunday, May 12, at 7.54am, we responded to reports of a collision on South Road in Walkley.

“It is reported that a car had crashed into a shop, with several people then allegedly seen fleeing on foot before the vehicle drove off from the scene.

“No injuries were reported but a blue Skoda was damaged as a result of the collision.

“Officers attended the scene and a grey Vauxhall Astra, believed to have been involved in the collision, was later recovered in Carr Lane.