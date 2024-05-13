Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picture shows scene on Sunday at popular venue after Sheffield incident, attended by police, as bosses rally to re-open today

This was the sight at a popular Sheffield cafe, after a car crashed into the building, shattering its frontage.

Bosses at The Aesthete, on South Road, in Walkley, arrived to find the frontage of the building shattered after the incident, and were unable to open during Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police are said to have attended the scene, and the force has been contacted for more details.

Picture shows the scene after a car crashed into the window of the popular Aesthete cafe, on South Road, Walkley

But the venue this morning confirmed that it was back open again today, after a major clear-up effort from staff at the business, which also has branches in Upperthorpe and Crosspool in the city.

Yesterday evening (Sunday), the shop’s boarded up front window carried a hand written sign stating: “Due to a car crashing into our window we will be closed today. Open as usual Monday.”

Bosses added on social media: “Not the sight anyone wants to wake up to on a Sunday morning but someone crashed into our shop earlier today (Sunday).

The sign placed in the window of the boarded up cafe. Photo: National World

“Thankfully no one was hurt but we have had to close for the day in order to make it safe, board it up and make it less of an eyesore. We will be back open as normal tomorrow morning (Monday).”

Customers have offered messages of support, including Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt, who is also a ward councillor the area, who said he was sorry to see what had happened, and asked bosses to let him know if there was any help that they needed.