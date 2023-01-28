Police have shut down a house on a Sheffield residential street, following a string of drug-related arrests.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Burngreave neighbourhood policing team, who have been working alongside Sheffield City Council officials, have revealed that they have closed the property on Somerset Street, in Burngreave, following several arrests arrests in the last few weeks.

They have also released pictures of the house that has been shut down.

A police spokesman said: “The property had seen numerous incidents of drug activity over the last few weeks resulting in complaints of anti-social behaviour, drug use and drug supply.

“Over the last two weeks, the Burngreave Team took the following action at the property: six people arrested for possession with intent to supply class A; four people remain under investigation for possession with intent to supply class A.”

In addition, following alleged incidents linked to the property, they said that a woman had also been arrested for theft, and that another two people had been arrested for failing to appear at court. They added that a man had been charged for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and that he had been remanded in custody and recalled to prison.

They added: “We have worked closely with SCC (Sheffield Council) staff and the address has now been secured and all occupants removed. This is just one example of how the team tackle problems in our area.”