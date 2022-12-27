Some of the latest shooting and firearms cases in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

2. Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty, Ricardo Nkanyezi, Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed

Three murderers who were part of a drugs gang were put behind bars for "life" after a young man was shot at least five times by two guns at a flat in a planned and cold-blooded murder. A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard how Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi, pictured top left to right, were found guilty by a jury of murdering 20-year-old Ramey Salem in a joint enterprise at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, from November, 2020. Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini a month earlier after he was shot at Osgathorpe Park, Burngreave, Sheffield, in October, 2020. A further defendant, Samsul Mohammed, aged 20, of Wolseley Road, Highfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life. And a further defendant Salma Shazad, aged 20, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, admitted: conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiring to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and conspiring to supply a controlled drug of Class A. Shazad was sentenced to five years of detention in a Young Offender Institution. Samsul Mohammed was later jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after he was also convicted of a separate murder in a separate case. Pictured left to right on the top row are Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi. and on the bottom row, left to right, are Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed.

Photo: SYP