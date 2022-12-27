Some of the latest shooting and firearms cases in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Here are some of South Yorkshire’s most shocking high-profile shooting and firearm cases to have been heard recently at Sheffield Crown Court.
Three murderers who were part of a drugs gang were put behind bars after a young Sheffield man was shot at least five times at a flat in a “planned and cold-blooded murder”.
The judges in many of these cases raised ever-growing concerns about the problems of gun crime across the region faced by Sheffield residents and South Yorkshire Police.
Pictured are some of those who have been jailed for their involvement with firearms or shootings.
2. Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty, Ricardo Nkanyezi, Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed
Three murderers who were part of a drugs gang were put behind bars for "life" after a young man was shot at least five times by two guns at a flat in a planned and cold-blooded murder. A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard how Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi, pictured top left to right, were found guilty by a jury of murdering 20-year-old Ramey Salem in a joint enterprise at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, from November, 2020. Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini a month earlier after he was shot at Osgathorpe Park, Burngreave, Sheffield, in October, 2020. A further defendant, Samsul Mohammed, aged 20, of Wolseley Road, Highfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life. And a further defendant Salma Shazad, aged 20, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, admitted: conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiring to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and conspiring to supply a controlled drug of Class A. Shazad was sentenced to five years of detention in a Young Offender Institution. Samsul Mohammed was later jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after he was also convicted of a separate murder in a separate case. Pictured left to right on the top row are Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi. and on the bottom row, left to right, are Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed.
3. Pictured top left is Samsul Mohammed, and top right is Tinashe Kampira, and bottom left is Sohidul Mohamed and bottom right is Saydul Mohammed.
Two men who murdered a “beloved” Sheffield solicitor and father, Khuram Javed, who was shot on a footpath, were jailed for "life". Samsul Mohammed, aged 20, of Wolseley Road, and Tinashe Kampira, aged 20, of Donovan Road, were jailed with a combined minimum term of 58 years for the murder of Mr Javed. Samsul's brothers Sohidul Mohamed, aged 24, and Saydul Mohammed, aged 23, both of The Greenway, Sheffield, were found guilty of assisting Samsul Mohammed by transporting him to a safe house in Reading after Khuram's murder. Samsul Mohammed, who also pleaded guilty in a separate case to providing weapons in a conspiracy to murder another man, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years. Tinashe Kampira was told he would be in jail for a minimum of 26 years. Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed were jailed for three and a half years each for assisting Samsul. Pictured top left is Samsul Mohammed and top right is Tinashe Kampira, and bottom left is Sohidul Mohamed and bottom right is Saydul Mohammed.
4. Pictured top left is Demi Dunford, bottom left is Molly Mayer, and right is Joshua Mottershead
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Joshua Mottershead, pictured right, and Demi Dunford, pictured top left, and Molly Mayer, pictured bottom left, were sentenced after two homes were shot at on a Sheffield estate in the space of one minute. The homes were on on Errington Avenue, Arbourthorne, and nearby Aylward Road. Mottershead, 21 of St Aiden’s Avenue, Norfolk Park, was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life. He admitted firing the gun but claimed he had only intended to cause fear and he was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder. Dunford, 25, of Derby Street, Heeley, was sentenced to 20 months of custody after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice and she received eight months of custody for possessing class A drugs but because of the time she had spent remanded in custody she walked free. Molly Mayer, 23 of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, was given an 18 month custodial sentence after also admitting perverting the course of justice and she too walked free because of time already spent remanded in custody.
