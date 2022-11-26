Some of the latest big court cases linked to Sheffield and the region to be making the headlines

Some of the latest court cases to be linked to Sheffield and the region in recent days are outlined below with offenders finally being brought to justice.
A jealous man with a history of domestic abuse has been put behind bars after he held a knife to his partner’s collarbone after finding messages from men on her phone.
In another case, an Albanian man who claimed he came to the UK to make a better life for himself has been jailed after he was caught overseeing a cannabis farm at a South Yorkshire property.
Elsewhere, a driving offender, sex offenders, burglars and a knife attacker have also been after brought through the courts to face custodial sentences.
1. James Martin
Sheffield thug James Martin, pictured, held a knife to his partner’s collarbone after finding messages from men on her phone, according to Sheffield Crown Court. Prosecuting barrister Laura Marshall told the court that at the time of the incident Martin was on licence from prison following convictions for previous domestic incidents, and he arrived at the complainant’s house in an ‘intoxicated state’. Martin, aged 51, pictured, of Woodhouse Gardens, Woodhouse, who has 65 previous offences, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Judge David Dixon described Martin as someone with a ‘history of abuse towards women,’ and he sentenced him for 27 months of custody.
Photo: SYP
2. Andi Zogu
Pictured is Andi Zogu, aged 30, of St John's Road, at Laughton-en-le-Morthen, in Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 27 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis following a police raid at a property on St John's Road, at Laughton-en-le-Morthen, in Rotherham, where 164 cannabis plants were found by officers. Zogu claimed he came to the UK to make a better life for himself but he has been jailed after he was caught overseeing the cannabis farm at the South Yorkshire property.
Photo: SYP
3. Alex Farkas
Sheffield Crown Court heard how burglar Alex Farkas, pictured, has been jailed after he went back to his victim’s home to return stolen items but accidentally handed over his own bank card. Farkas, aged 29, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, stole a driving licence and bank cards from a home on Sharrow Street, Sheffield, but returned three days later with the stolen items claiming he had found them and his own bank card was among them. Farkas pleaded guilty to the burglary, and admitted fraud offences after using a stolen bank card from the burglary. He also admitted another burglary at a house on Psalter Lane, Sheffield. The court heard Farkas has been convicted of an attempted theft from January 3, a shop theft from May, and two offences of shoplifting from April. Judge Michael Slater sentenced Farkas to 18 months of custody.
Photo: SYP
4. Harrison Buckley
Motorist Harrison Buckley, pictured, has been jailed for just over a year after causing the death of an 81-year-old woman after carelessly reversing his car into her. Sheffield Crown Court heard how uninsured driver Buckley, aged 24, of Pingles Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham, reversed a Seat vehicle into great grandmother Ann Cassidy as she was crossing Park Lane, Thrybergh. The defendant pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and he also admitted perverting the course of justice after he had persuaded his partner to claim she had been the driver of the vehicle. Judge Rachael Harrison sentenced Buckley to 59 weeks of custody and disqualified him from driving for 29 months.
Photo: SYP