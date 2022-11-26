Some of the latest big court cases linked to Sheffield and the region to be making the headlines

3. Alex Farkas

Sheffield Crown Court heard how burglar Alex Farkas, pictured, has been jailed after he went back to his victim’s home to return stolen items but accidentally handed over his own bank card. Farkas, aged 29, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, stole a driving licence and bank cards from a home on Sharrow Street, Sheffield, but returned three days later with the stolen items claiming he had found them and his own bank card was among them. Farkas pleaded guilty to the burglary, and admitted fraud offences after using a stolen bank card from the burglary. He also admitted another burglary at a house on Psalter Lane, Sheffield. The court heard Farkas has been convicted of an attempted theft from January 3, a shop theft from May, and two offences of shoplifting from April. Judge Michael Slater sentenced Farkas to 18 months of custody.

Photo: SYP