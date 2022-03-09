Tinashe Kampira, aged 20, whose address cannot be reported, and a 19-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted of murder today at Sheffield Crown Court.

They were also convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Tinashe Kampira (left) and brothers Sohidul Mohamed, (top right) and Saydul Mohamed (bottom right)

Brothers, Saydul Mohamed, 22, and Sohidul Mohamed, 24, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, have been found guilty of assisting an offender.

All four men had been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since January 17.

The court heard how at 9.41pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, emergency services were called to Clough Road, near Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, following reports that a man had been shot next to a basketball court on the street, and was lying on the ground unconscious.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and 30-year-old Khuram, also known as Khurm, was found with a series of serious bullet and stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched and following extensive enquiries, officers identified Kampira and the other man as the two involved in the shooting.

Using all available tactics, the police were also able to determine that Saydul and Sohidul Mohamed had been involved in assisting one of the killers in fleeing to Berkshire following the incident.

The defendant who cannot be named handed himself in to police on April 26 and was arrested and charged with murder. Kampira was arrested from his home address on May 11 and later charged.

Khuram was a solicitor for the Alison Law legal firm based on London Road, Abbeydale.

The married dad-of-two was described as a ‘beloved and hard working staff member with a bright future ahead of him’ by his bosses.

Following his death, the law firm said: “To all that knew him whether professionally or personally understood what an amazing, loyal and great man he was. We can’t begin to explain how much of a loss his passing will have on us.

“The Alison Law family are heartbroken at the loss of this young, talented and honourable man.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, who led the investigation, said: “The trial into Khurm's death has experienced significant challenges over an extended period of time, and despite this, Khurm's family have been exemplary in their patience and attitude in support of the investigation.

“Not only has Khurm very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his wife and two children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of these men's actions for the rest of their lives.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly in what have been some of the most challenging circumstances that I have encountered, in relation to both the investigation itself and the trial process.

“While the verdict is a welcome conclusion to the trial, there will be no celebrations by the family, only satisfaction that justice has prevailed and the individuals responsible for Khurm's death have brought to justice.

“I would like to once again reiterate my condolences to Khurm's family.”

Following today's verdict, the family of Khurm said in a statement: “We, the family of Khurm Javed, are satisfied that today justice has been served upon the murderers of our beloved Khurm and those who chose to help them.

“Khurm was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend. His untimely death has devastated us all and his presence and love can never be replaced. Those that knew Khurm will know this to be true. He stood for what is right and had an enormous sense of community and family.

“We would like to thank the witnesses for their bravery and willingness to give evidence, the police prosecution team, the court and the QCs who presented the case - and also the jury for passing a guilty verdict.

“We would also like to thank the community from the Madina Masjid Mosque on Wolseley Road and St Mary’s Church on St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield, for their continued support and combined efforts in conducting both a memorial service and funeral for Khurm.

“Khurm will live on in our hearts forever and the verdicts delivered today go some way to help us process the events which took him from us.

“We now ask for privacy in the hope that we can attempt to move forward as a family.”

The two men convicted of murder will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, March 17 for sentencing.

A date is still to be fixed for the sentencing of Saydul and Sohidul Mohamed.