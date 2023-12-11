Police are asking for help to identify the man depicted in the e-fit image because they would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Sheffield have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident in a Sheffield suburb.

Launching a public appeal for information today (Monday, December 11, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 6.40pm on Thursday 16 November, it is reported that while a man was parked in his car on Smithy Wood Road, Sheffield, a man in a white Ford Transit van has stopped behind him.

Officers have released this e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on Smithy Wood Road, Woodseats, Sheffield on November 16, 2023

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once parked the driver of the Transit van got out and exposed himself before making off.

"The man is described as white, with silver hair tied back in a ponytail and a silver goatee style beard. He’s believed to be aged in his mid 50s and around 6ft 3ins tall."

Anyone who knows, or recognises, this man is asked to please pass information to police via their live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote incident number 1062 of November 16, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.