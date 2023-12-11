Smithy Wood Road Woodseats: Sheffield flasher parked behind driver before allegedly exposing himself
Police are asking for help to identify the man depicted in the e-fit image because they would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.
Officers in Sheffield have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident in a Sheffield suburb.
Launching a public appeal for information today (Monday, December 11, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 6.40pm on Thursday 16 November, it is reported that while a man was parked in his car on Smithy Wood Road, Sheffield, a man in a white Ford Transit van has stopped behind him.
"Once parked the driver of the Transit van got out and exposed himself before making off.
"The man is described as white, with silver hair tied back in a ponytail and a silver goatee style beard. He’s believed to be aged in his mid 50s and around 6ft 3ins tall."
Anyone who knows, or recognises, this man is asked to please pass information to police via their live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Please quote incident number 1062 of November 16, 2023 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org