A man and a woman, both in their 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body at a Sheffield home yesterday.

Officers forced entry to a property in Skelton Close in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield shortly after 8am yesterday morning (Monday, February 20, 2023) and discovered the body of a woman inside. The woman has not yet been formally identified, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later today (Tuesday, February 21, 2023).

Following initial enquiries at the scene, the woman’s death was treated as suspicious and an investigation was launched.

Commenting just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday morning, and a second person, a woman – also in her 40s – was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon. Both remain in custody today.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles who is overseeing the investigation said: “There’s been a heightened police presence in and around Skelton Close since yesterday morning as we carry out work to establish the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death. Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days, while we gather information and speak to local residents.

“We have now made two arrests in connection with our investigation, and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information about the events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body to reach out to us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks. If you do have information, please don’t hesitate to speak to officers out and about on duty.”

You can contact us via live chat, reporting online via our portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 145 of 20 February 2023. Access webchat and our online portal here.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.