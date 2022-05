South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters spent the night tackling the blaze at a farm off Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe, at around 10.30pm (May 3).

A barn, approximately 80 metres by 40 metres in size, full of hay, was well alight.

No injuries have been reported, and an investigation into the fire will be launched.

Fire at Hollygrove Farm at Goldthorpe, next to the A635. SYFS and SYP in attendance

The firefighters remain at the scene this morning, but their attendance has been reduced to two fire engines.

