Six arrested as police target drugs and violent crime in Sheffield suburb
Six men have been arrested as part of a police operation to target drugs and violent crime in a Sheffield suburb.
The arrests all took place in Burngreave on Thursday (September 26) as officers targeted suspected offenders through proactive stop and searches.
One man was arrested on Spital Hill after being searched and found in possession of a knife and approximately 100 wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.
He was arrested for possession with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article and remains in police custody at this time.
A further man was arrested after another stop and search resulted in a knife being found.
He was arrested for possession of a knife and assaulting a police officer after he spat on one of the arresting officers.
Other arrests included another man for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving, a man arrested for criminal damage, a man arrested for grievous bodily harm and man arrested for court offences.
In total 16 stop searches were conducted with a further three people being reported on summons for possession of class B drugs.
A police spokesperson said: “The fight against drugs and violent crime continues in the Burngreave area, with today’s activity just a small example of some of the hard work that is going into policing the area.
“Watch this space – more to come!”