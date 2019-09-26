Police find stolen dumper truck being driven around Sheffield estate at 11.30 at night

Police in Sheffield found a stolen dumper truck being driven around a city estate at 11.30 at night.

By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 20:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 20:58 pm

Earlier this week, officers patrolling the Parson Cross estate received reports of a dumper truck being driven around the area late at night.

The vehicle was subsequently located open land in between Donovan Road and Adkins Road.

Read More

Read More
Mystery murder investigation man ‘may be in Sheffield’
Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Enquiries later found it to be stolen and it has since been reunited with its rightful owners.