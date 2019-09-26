Police find stolen dumper truck being driven around Sheffield estate at 11.30 at night
Police in Sheffield found a stolen dumper truck being driven around a city estate at 11.30 at night.
Earlier this week, officers patrolling the Parson Cross estate received reports of a dumper truck being driven around the area late at night.
The vehicle was subsequently located open land in between Donovan Road and Adkins Road.
Enquiries later found it to be stolen and it has since been reunited with its rightful owners.