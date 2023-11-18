News you can trust since 1887
Simon Murch: Sheffield teacher's sentencing over rape of child under age of 13 is delayed

The sentencing of Sheffield teacher and union official Simon Murch, convicted of raping an child, has been delayed

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Nov 2023, 05:17 GMT
The sentencing of a Sheffield primary school teacher who admitted the rape of a child in Stoke-on-Trent has been delayed.

Simon Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, admitted a charge of raping a child aged under 13, at a hearing at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, early in September.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing until November 17, but was withdrawn from the day's court listing.

Officials confirmed that the sentencing has now been delayed, until pre-sentencing reports have been completed.

No new date for the sentencing hearing has yet been fixed.

Murch was a teacher at Monteney Primary, near Parson Cross, but the case did not relate to any past or present pupils at Monteney.

He was also a joint branch secretary of Sheffield and District NEU branch, a Sheffield Trades Union Council official, but has been sacked from both positions.

