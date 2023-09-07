News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Simon Murch: Sheffield teacher sacked from NEU union post after admitting Stoke rape charge

Sheffield teacher expelled from NEU union post after admitting rape of child in Stoke

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield schoolteacher Simon Murch has been expelled from his teaching union job after admitting the rape of a child in Stoke.

During a court heating on Monday, Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, admitted the rape of a child under 13, and is due to be sentenced for the offence in November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was the National Education Union's Sheffield joint secretary.

Most Popular

In a statement, the National Education Union said: "As soon as the union was made aware of the very serious charges in July, the national officers of the NEU suspended the individual from membership and all elected positions.

"On hearing that they had pleaded guilty to the charges they have been expelled from membership of the National Education Union with immediate effect in line with the Union’s rules.”

The 54-year-old was a teacher at Sheffield’s Monteney Primary School, Parson Cross. The trust which runs the school, the Steel City Schools Partnership, has stressed the case did not involve any of its pupils, past or present.

Related topics:SheffieldStokeRape