Sheffield teacher expelled from NEU union post after admitting rape of child in Stoke

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield schoolteacher Simon Murch has been expelled from his teaching union job after admitting the rape of a child in Stoke.

During a court heating on Monday, Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, admitted the rape of a child under 13, and is due to be sentenced for the offence in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was the National Education Union's Sheffield joint secretary.

In a statement, the National Education Union said: "As soon as the union was made aware of the very serious charges in July, the national officers of the NEU suspended the individual from membership and all elected positions.

"On hearing that they had pleaded guilty to the charges they have been expelled from membership of the National Education Union with immediate effect in line with the Union’s rules.”