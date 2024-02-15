Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield primary school teacher has been jailed over the rape of a child in Stoke on Trent.

Simon Murch was handed a prison sentence this morning at Stoke Crown Court for the offence, after having pleaded guilty back in September to the rape of a child under 13 in Stoke-on-Trent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, was handed a prison sentence of seven years and six months, plus an extended licence period of a further 12 months.

Simon Murch pictured in 2002. Picture: National World

He has also been placed on the sex offenders list for life as a result of the sentence

The 54-year-old had been a teacher at Sheffield’s Monteney Primary School, Parson Cross, but the case did not relate to any past or present pupils at Monteney.

When Murch was charged last year, Nicola Shipman, chief executive of the Steel City Schools Partnership, which runs the school, said: “Following media coverage about a member of staff, on behalf of Steel City Schools Partnership and Monteney Primary, [...] we are working closely with all agencies, including the police, to ensure all processes are being followed correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will provide information, as required, to these agencies. We can confirm that all safeguarding training, records and practices are all up to date and rigorously applied by all."

Murch was also the regional joint secretary for the National Education Union in the city, and had been suspended from duties after the charges were brought against him.

A spokesperson for the union said last year: “As soon as the union was made aware of the very serious charges, the national officers of the NEU met and have suspended the individual from membership and all elected positions with immediate effect. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

One shocked parent of two children who were taught by Murch at the Sheffield school he worked at spoke of her concerns on the matter, on the condition of not being named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad