Here are all of Sheffield's MAT with a school in the Steel City and how good Ofsted results they get.

Sheffield schools: All multi-academy trusts in the Steel City rated by their Ofsted grades

With only a few exceptions, every school in Sheffield is now operated by a multi-academy trust – so it pays to know which is best.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

These are all the MATs to operate a school or nursery in Sheffield and how good all those schools are rated by the education watchdog Ofsted.

Mercia Learning Trust is currently the best performing in the city with the highest proportion of ‘Outstanding’ schools out of this list.

Many trusts have come out strong with all of their schools rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’, such as Steel City Schools Partnership and Sheffield South East Trust.

Others have taken a stumble, such as Learner Engagement and Achievement Partnership MAP, both of whose Sheffield schools are currently rated ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Requires Improvement’.

Astrea Academy Trust's shows a strong performance with five schools rated Good and one rated Inadequate. They are: Astrea academy Sheffield - Good Greengate Lane - Good; Lower Meadow - Good; Byron Wood Primary - Good; Hatfield Academy - Requires Improvement; Hartley Brook Primary - Good.

Astrea Academy Trust's shows a strong performance with five schools rated Good and one rated Inadequate. They are: Astrea academy Sheffield - Good Greengate Lane - Good; Lower Meadow - Good; Byron Wood Primary - Good; Hatfield Academy - Requires Improvement; Hartley Brook Primary - Good. Photo: JPI Media

Both of E-ACT's academies in Sheffield are rated Good. Can't ask for more than that. Results are: E-ACT Pathways Academy - Good; Parkwood E-ACT Academy - Good.

Both of E-ACT's academies in Sheffield are rated Good. Can't ask for more than that. Results are: E-ACT Pathways Academy - Good; Parkwood E-ACT Academy - Good. Photo: google maps

While their flagship school has not yet been inspected, Mercia Learning Trust has the greatest proportion of Outstanding schools of Sheffield institutes. Mercia School - uninspected; King Ecgbert - Outstanding; Totley Primary - Outstanding; Newfield Secondary - Good; Woodlands Primary - Good; Nether Edge Primary - Outstanding.

While their flagship school has not yet been inspected, Mercia Learning Trust has the greatest proportion of Outstanding schools of Sheffield institutes. Mercia School - uninspected; King Ecgbert - Outstanding; Totley Primary - Outstanding; Newfield Secondary - Good; Woodlands Primary - Good; Nether Edge Primary - Outstanding. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Oasis Community Learning Trust has three schools in Sheffield - two are Good and one is Outstanding. Strong stuff. Results are: Oasis Academy Don Valley - Good; Oasis Academy Fir Vale - Good; Oasis Academy Watermead - Outstanding.

Oasis Community Learning Trust has three schools in Sheffield - two are Good and one is Outstanding. Strong stuff. Results are: Oasis Academy Don Valley - Good; Oasis Academy Fir Vale - Good; Oasis Academy Watermead - Outstanding. Photo: Marie Caley

SheffieldOfsted