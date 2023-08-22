Sheffield teacher Simon Murch, charged with rape, is due to appear at Stoke Crown Court for a plea hearing

A Sheffield teacher who has been charged with the rape of a child is due to appear in court next week.

Simon Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, is due to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday, September 4 charged with the rape of a girl under 13. He is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The 54-year-old teaches at Sheffield’s Monteney Primary School, Parson Cross, and he has also been a regional union official.

In a statement issued when he was first charged, the chief executive of the Steel City Schools Partnership, Nicola Shipman, said: "Following media coverage about a member of staff, on behalf of Steel City Schools Partnership and Monteney Primary, [...] we are working closely with all agencies, including the police, to ensure all processes are being followed correctly.

"We will provide information, as required, to these agencies. We can confirm that all safeguarding training, records and practices are all up to date and rigorously applied by all.

"No further statement will be made at this time."

Murch is also the regional joint secretary for the National Education Union in the city, and has been suspended from duties.