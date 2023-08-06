News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: City's 9 worst streets for violence and sexual offences, based on police reports

Newly-released crime figures have revealed the 9 worst streets in Sheffield for reports of violence and sexual offences.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 9 worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences in June 2023.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder. It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Here are the city's 9 worst streets for violence and sexual offences, based on police reports

The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, with 18

The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 13

The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 10

